First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Joseph increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.10.

FM stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.41.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

