First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FYX opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $94.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

