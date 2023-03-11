First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of FYX opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $94.61.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
