FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 985,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 74,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $13,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 153,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNG has been the subject of several research reports. Danske lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.23%.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

