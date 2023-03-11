Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $78.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FWONK opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Formula One Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Formula One Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.