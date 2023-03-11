Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Frontline Price Performance

NYSE:FRO opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. Frontline’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.