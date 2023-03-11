FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Issued By Pi Financial

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
