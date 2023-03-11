Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,215 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Gannett were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gannett by 130.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of GCI opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.46. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Insider Activity at Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 100,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 753,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Gannett from $2.10 to $2.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

