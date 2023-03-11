GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $10.50. GAP shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 3,287,566 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GAP by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

