Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.51.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,903 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

