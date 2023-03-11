Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 3.7% After Earnings Beat

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $42.84. 90,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 161,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.
The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Genesco Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
