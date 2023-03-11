Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,559 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $162.99 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.34.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

