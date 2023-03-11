Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 120,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 32.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Mizuho started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $45.36 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile



Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

