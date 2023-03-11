Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 497,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 115.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gogo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.32. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

