Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Head-To-Head Review

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 2 1 0 2.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1.27% 4.87% 0.62% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Wetouch Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $258.45 million 0.70 $3.27 million ($0.07) -140.71 Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.16 $17.39 million $0.36 0.56

Wetouch Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc.. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wetouch Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Wetouch Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

