Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $34.18 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

