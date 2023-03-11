Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,880 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 823.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 3.9 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $108.53.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

