Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Five9 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 50.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $9,373,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $109,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,059.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $109,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,059.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,073. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Trading Down 2.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.72. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.