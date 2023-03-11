Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,697 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

