Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,998 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 138,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,610 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,101,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.39 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

