Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,718 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.