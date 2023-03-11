Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,704 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,574,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 122,098 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

