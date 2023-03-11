Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

