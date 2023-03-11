Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 93,316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

