Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,360. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

