Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MRC Global by 603.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $830.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at MRC Global

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.