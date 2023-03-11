Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $524,000 Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,147 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYEM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

