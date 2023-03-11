Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $525,000 Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

About Shinhan Financial Group

NYSE SHG opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

