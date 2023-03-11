Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $534,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KBR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

