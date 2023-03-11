Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $536,000 Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,172 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 673,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,316,000.

AKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE AKR opened at $13.18 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

