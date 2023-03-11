Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,812 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,011 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,588,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 316,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 594,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 177,922 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 177,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

