Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in RingCentral by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $129.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,157 shares of company stock worth $2,002,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

