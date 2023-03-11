Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of GT opened at $10.88 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

