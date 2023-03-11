Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 57.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,955.00 and a beta of 1.09. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,436 shares of company stock worth $601,374 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

