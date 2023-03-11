Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $590,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

NYSE TFX opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

