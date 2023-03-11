Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,546.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

