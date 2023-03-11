Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.66. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $136.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.