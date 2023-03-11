Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

