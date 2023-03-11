Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $558,000 in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $57.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

