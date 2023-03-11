Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $573,440. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Stories

