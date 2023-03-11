Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

