Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,384 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

See Also

