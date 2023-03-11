Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $213.00 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average of $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,891 shares of company stock valued at $65,526,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

