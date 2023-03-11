Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $27.26 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

