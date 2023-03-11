Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

