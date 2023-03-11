Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 385,477 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of TXT opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

