Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,470 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 633.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 77,048 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSE:SCD opened at $11.97 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

