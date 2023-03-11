Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co increased its stake in Delek US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 901,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

DK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

