Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 128,543 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,543 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 615.6% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after buying an additional 5,036,800 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 84.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 1,286,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $12,856,000. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after buying an additional 855,601 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

About MoneyGram International

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.05. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.