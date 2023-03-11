Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.90. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,460 shares of company stock worth $89,105. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.