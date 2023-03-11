Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,164,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NTR opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

